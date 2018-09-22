Lisa Vanderpump breaks her silence after supposed cast photo drama

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence after rumors that she was being problematic at a recent photo shoot where the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got together to take promotional pictures for the upcoming season.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi jumped on Instagram Live last week, revealing that someone was causing trouble behind the scenes. They claimed that someone didn’t want to come out of their dressing room to shoot photos, and when fans guessed it was Dorit Kemsley, Dorit took to Instagram herself, revealing it wasn’t her.

It didn’t take much for fans to realize that the only person missing was Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa has said nothing about the situation, possibly because she wants fans to see for themselves what led her to stay in her dressing room. But on Twitter, she did tweet a fan a heart after realizing that she has supporters.

If the rumors are true that #RHOBH is another season of mean girls attacking @LisaVanderpump due to their jealousy, I'm done with Bravo. Stupid move killing off the golden goose–she's why we watch. I've already stopped watching most other Bravo shows due to cattiness–over it — Serabbi (@Serabbi) September 18, 2018

On Twitter, some of her fans were quick to point out that the ladies were just trying to be mean to push Lisa off the show. There’s a sense that the ladies are jealous of Vanderpump. But it’s hard to determine what has gone wrong this season, as they all appeared to get along when the show wrapped earlier this year.

As for Lisa Vanderpump, she simply sent a hard to a fan, who claimed to be done with Bravo if this was another season of catty behavior towards Lisa.

💗 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) September 19, 2018

Apparently, there’s something going on between all of the other ladies and Lisa Vanderpump. Sources are coming forward, saying that Lisa doesn’t have many friends anymore, including Dorit who was her closest friend on the show for years.

Dorit recently made headlines for adopting a dog from Lisa’s shelter but then turning it into another shelter just days later because the dog bit her daughter. Apparently, Vanderpump wasn’t pleased about it, but it’s unknown at this point whether this was the beginning of the feud or the final straw.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning later this year, but Bravo has yet to release a trailer or an air date.