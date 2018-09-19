Lisa Rinna just dished some major RHOBH tea – Possibly about Lisa Vanderpump?

Lisa Rinna seems to be returning to her messy ways. On previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna was known as the gossip girl, always trying to start some kind of fight with people.

In the past, she’s accused Kim Richards of being close to death due to drinking, she introduced the rumor that Yolanda Hadid could be suffering from Munchausen’s instead of Lyme disease, and she accused Dorit Kemsley of doing drugs in her bathroom at a dinner party.

But things took a turn last season, as Lisa Rinna tried to stay out of the drama. Viewers were not pleased as Rinna was usually the one to make things interesting. But it sounds like she’s back to her old ways, as she took to Instagram Live yesterday, revealing some dirt.

Oh noo looks like there’s some drama on the set of the #RHOBH 💎 cast shoot!! One of the ladies is refusing to leave her room and shoot with the rest of the ladies 😬🤔 Who do you think it is? My bets on LVP pic.twitter.com/RYE04S7HFp — RealHousewivesFan (@RealHousewivezz) September 17, 2018

Several fans captured the drama on their phones, uploading the video to Twitter. In the video, Rinna reveals that the ladies are indeed together to do a photo shoot for the cast photos for the season. However, she reveals that one of the ladies doesn’t want to come out of her dressing room.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t reveal who it is, but Erika Girardi is there with her. While Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp – and any new housewife who may be joining the show – aren’t there, many fans suspected that it was either Dorit or Lisa Vanderpump.

But after a few hours, Dorit revealed that it wasn’t her in a very clever way. She took to Instagram Live to deny that it was her hiding out in a dressing room.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year.