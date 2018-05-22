Lisa Huff Filiaggi was murdered by her jealous ex-husband James Filiaggi – Your Worst Nightmare

Lisa Huff Filiaggi was trying to start a new life with her kids, but her ex-husband could not bear to see her happy with another man – Your Worst Nightmare spotlights her murder.

Jan. 24, 1994, in Lorain County, Ohio, and James Filiaggi arrived at his ex-wife’s home in a rage. Lisa frantically called 911 as he smashed the door down and then she fled out of her house and down the street. Filiaggi chased Lisa into a neighbor’s house, where he found her hiding from him in a closet. He then dragged his ex-wife into the bathroom where be managed to shoot her once in the shoulder, before finishing her off in the bedroom with two shots – including one to the head.

Filiaggi then made his way to the home of Lisa’s stepfather, Delbert Yepko, and tried to kill him as well. After a week on the run in various states Filiaggi surrendered to police and was charged with murder.

At his trial 30-year-old Filiaggi was sentenced to death, despite his defense’s requests for mercy based on what they claimed was his mentally imbalanced state.

On April 25, 2007, Filiaggi was executed by means of lethal injection at Southern Ohio Correctional Institution. In his final statement he said: “Take care of my girls. Tell them I love them and had something to do. We all gotta go sometimes, some sooner than others.”

Lisa was due to marry her fiancé, Eric Beiswenger, and so her family decided to bury her in the pink wedding dress she’d chosen for the big day.

Your Worst Nightmare – Domestic Disturbance airs at 2:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.