Lindsey Witte on My 600-lb Life update: Where is she now?

One of the most promising My 600-LB Life stories appears in the season 8 opener with Lindsey Witte.

The Iowa native has made significant changes since her filming for TLC’s My 600-LB Life. Describing who she is on Facebook, she writes:

“As seen on TV … My 600 lb Life, Season 8 Episode 2 Airs on January 8th, 2020 on TLC at 7 pm CST. Come with me along this journey to good health.”

A young woman in a marriage that appears strained at the seams, the 39-year-old Lindsey Witte, weighed more than 600 pounds when she consulted with the fan-favorite bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan of Houston, Texas.

It has not been a linear success, but one filled with ups and downs and rebounds galore. She is not quitting the fight.

Thanks to Dr. Now’s famous 1,200-calorie diet that strikes carbs and sugar, reports from TLC and our exclusives reveal that she lost nearly 200 pounds before bariatric surgery.

The weight loss is crucial. It gives the medical team the confidence that the patient, in this case, Lindsey, is serious about sticking to the behavior changes required to shed the massive amounts of weight.

As we reported exclusively in our preview, Lindsey Witte had life by a string, with a loving husband, Paul, a home, and a good job.

TLC wrote the description in their press statement today, outlining the issues.

“But now her food addiction is threatening to ruin everything. As she embarks on a weight loss journey to save her life, it is questioned whether her husband is a support or an addict himself.”

Paul was shown in our exclusive clip to be emotional and on a short fuse with Lindsey. In fairness to him, he is tired of her excuses, and she is not sticking to Dr. Now’s planned diet, which creates a passive-aggressive circle of negative interactions.

His purported alcohol addictions are the root of his issues, and her move to Houston to have a more successful weight loss experience has left many questions regarding their relationship.

Lindsey has now set up a Facebook page for fans to join her in her journey of weight loss.

The page is called Second Chance Success – The Real Lindsey Witte for fans to “come with me along to this journey of good health.”

The continued weight loss will be underscored by Dr. Now-ordered psychotherapy. For now, based on photos posted and her positive outlook, it looks like her romance is still on track with Paul, and her health is at the forefront of her energy and focus.

My 600-lb Life air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.