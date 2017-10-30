Lil’ Mo joins Love & Hip Hop New York: The return of Missy Elliott’s protegee

She’s back! Lil’ Mo joins the cast of Love & Hip Hop New York for Season 8, marking a big return for the singer who was once Missy Elliott’s protegee.

The star first shot to fame back in the late ’90s and early 2000s when she worked closely with Missy and added guest vocals to several of her tracks including Hot Boyz — which broke the record for the most weeks at No.1 on the US R&B chart.

Lil’ Mo also got her own deal with Elektra Records where she got to work on solo creations, while other ventures have seen her team up with a string of top artists over the years from Ja Rule to Jay-Z and Tamar Braxton.

The R&B legend has released five studio albums with her last, The Scarlet Letter, being released back in October 2014, as well as 16 singles.

She grew up mainly on Long Island, New York, as part of a military family although moved around regularly due to her father’s work. LHHNY marks a return to her for New York after spending time in various parts of the U.S. throughout her life.

Lil’ Mo has also had a busy personal life over the years. As she joined Love & Hip Hop: New York, she was on her third marriage — to boxer Karl Dargan. The pair started their relationship back in 2014, the same year she separated from Gospel recording artist Phillip Bryant.

She and Dargan, who also appears on LHH, have a total of EIGHT kids — and as the show went to air they wanted more! But as the trailer for Love and Hip Hop: New York Season 8 shows they also face obstacles as rumors fly around on the internet that he cheated on her.

Watch Lil’ Mo’s LHHNY intro below, as she says: “Honestly I should have done the show when it started eight seasons ago, but timing is everything. This is the now. I love this platform, because I really get to be me.”

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.