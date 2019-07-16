Lil Kim’s friend Charly Defrancesco on Girls Cruise is Marc Jacobs’ husband

Girls Cruise with Lil Kim made its big debut on Monday night and while there were several celebrities aboard the cruise ship, it was Charly “Char” Defrancesco who stood out among the crowd.

Not only is he the only man among the rapper’s friends but he also has a very, very famous partner in Marc Jacobs.

When Char revealed that his super-famous husband was a household name, even some of the more famous cruisers were shocked.

Then he revealed that worst part of having such a famous partner — the way people treat him after finding out he’s in a relationship with someone larger than life.

Char actually told the Girls Cruise cast that Marc Jacobs was his boyfriend but it looks like the series may have been filmed before a major milestone for the couple.

While Defrancesco and Jacobs have been dating for quite some time, the pair finally tied the knot back in April 2019 in an intimate ceremony in their New York home and celebrated their nuptials during a lavish party at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.

The wedding celebration was attended by roughly 700 guests according to the New York Times and some of the more famous faces to witness their love included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Bette Midler, Anna Wintour, and none other than Lil’ Kim.

Char Difrancesco and Marc Jacobs’ wedding was even called the “wedding of the century” by some that were in attendance.

The upscale wedding comes one year after Marc Jacobs proposed to Char just one year ago and he did that in style too. Char’s proposal came via a flash mob while the two were at Chipotle, clearly something that took thoughtful coordination to pull off.

While Char Defrancesco is now married to one of the most famous designers in the world, little is known about him but we did a little digging. It turns out that Char is 37 years old and was born in Switzerland.

While his family is of Italian heritage, his first language was actually French.

Initially, Char came to the U.S. with his mother after his parents divorced when he was 3 years old. They moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her family, as that’s where she is from. He grew up in L.A. and attended UCLA, majoring in political science.

It was only after a men’s clothing store run by Char went under that he decided to switch things up and move to New York City. Clearly, that move would be life-changing for him.

In New York City, Char decided to make another major life change and started working in interior design. It was that which led him to meet and ultimately falling in love with Marc Jacobs.

While there are several very famous people aboard the Girls Cruise ship including 90s stars Mya and Chilli (not to mention Lil’ Kim herself), Char Defrancesco is quite a star in his own right and this reality TV stint could be the beginning of something big for him.

