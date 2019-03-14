Life in Pieces Season 4 premiere date 2019: Here is when the family sitcom comes back on CBS

By John Thomas Didymus

14th March 2019 2:57 PM ET

Life in Pieces Season 4 is set to premiere on CBS in April. CBS renewed Life in Pieces for Season 4 in May 2018, a few days before the Season 3 finale aired.

While fans look forward to the return of the Short family to their TV screens, we bring you everything you need to know about Life in Pieces Season 4, including release date, trailers, cast and plot.

Life in Pieces Season 4 release date

Life in Pieces Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, April 18, 2019, on CBS and CBS All Access. The first two episodes of Season 4 will air on Thursday, April 18 at 8:30/7:30c and 9:30/8:30c.

The remaining episodes will air at 9:30/8:30c, starting on Thursday, April 25.

How many episodes will there be in Life in Pieces Season 4?

Life in Pieces Season 4 will feature 22 episodes. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series also featured 20 episodes each.

Life in Pieces Season 4 production details

Life in Pieces is created by Justin Adler, who also serves as showrunner. The executive producers are Adler, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Morton, Jason Winer, Brad Copeland, and Barbara Adler.

The production companies behind the series include 40 or 50 Years, Inc. and Kapital Entertainment in collaboration with 20th Century Fox TV.

The series, which premiered on CBS in September 2017, follows the often hilarious and sometimes awkward moments in the otherwise happy lives of multiple generations and branches of the Short family who live in Los Angeles County.

Each episode of the series tells four interwoven stories (each story focuses on a branch of the family) about the life of the family, savoring the bits and pieces of precious and memorable moments that make for a happy and fulfilled family life.

Life in Pieces Season 3 premiered on CBS on November 2, 2017, and ended on May 17, 2018. CBS renewed Life in Pieces for Season 4 on May 12, 2018. The network later confirmed that the upcoming season will premiere on April 18, 2019.

Life in Pieces Season 3 was one of the most-watched shows on CBS’s Thursday lineup. The series also ranks among the top 10 comedies on the network.

Life in Pieces Season 4 cast

Life in Pieces stars Dianne Wiest as Dr. Joan Short, James Brolin as John Bertram Short, Zoe Lister-Jones as Jennifer “Jen” Collins Short, Colin Hanks as Greg Short, Angelique Cabral as Colleen Brandon Ortega, and Thomas Sadoski as Matthew “Matt” Short.

Others include Betsy Brandt as Heather Hughes, Dan Bakkedahl as Dr. Timothy “Tim” Hughes, Niall Cunningham as Tyler Hughes, Holly J. Barrett as Samantha “Sam” Hughes, Hunter King as Clementine Hughes, Giselle Eisenberg as Sophia Hughes, and Ana Sophia Heger as Lark Short.

Joey King (Hunter King’s real-life sister) will play a recurring guest star role in Season 4 as Morgan, a 17-year-old who gets pregnant and plans for Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral) to adopt her baby.

Life in Pieces Season 4 plot

CBS’s official description of Life in Pieces Season 4 teases that the Short family will be “welcoming a few new family members [and] weathering an unexpected health crisis.” The description also adds that “some long-hidden secrets are revealed in an unexpected way.”