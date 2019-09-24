Liam from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way claims Laura Jallali still needs to take care of him

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Aladin Jallali was upset that Laura’s son, Liam, came all the way to Tunisia only to blow off their wedding. In an attempt to create some peace, Aladin took Liam to a bathhouse to talk and what he learned from Laura’s 22-year-old son had many viewers reacting.

Aladin just wanted to make Laura happy and for all of them to enjoy the three-day Tunisian wedding that had been planned. After Liam skipped two days of it, Aladin decided to talk to him and try to get him to at least show up for the third day.

As a tradition, Aladin explained that going to the bathhouse to relax with friends is something that the men of the wedding party often do. He wanted to use that time to talk to Laura’s son, one on one, in an effort to get to know him better and so they could be more comfortable around each other.

When Laim showed up to the bathhouse without a swimsuit, that should have been Aladin’s first clue that things weren’t going to go well. Liam has been very skeptical of his mom’s decision to marry a much younger foreign man and has even said on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that his mom has a history of jumping head first into bad relationships.

While there was tension between Aladin and Liam at the bathhouse, they were talking to each other and trying to come to an understanding. But when Aladin told Liam that he wanted to have a baby with Laura, that’s when he lost it.

“I draw the line at my mother having another child,” Liam told Aladin as if he has any choice in the matter.

“She’s [a] married woman, you know?” Aladin reminded Liam.

“Just because she’s married doesn’t mean she should be having children again,” Liam shot back. “She’s still helping her other kid grow up.”

Despite actually being an adult, Liam worried that if Laura had another child that she would stop helping him and that he wouldn’t get any attention from his mom.

Liam’s claim that Laura needed to help him grow up and that he needed her help seemed to set 90 Day Fiance fans off, with many of them taking to Twitter to discuss whether Liam had a valid point or not.

Liam, a 22yr old MAN said his mom cant have another baby bc he wont get enough attention or money.

While Liam previously seemed to have the support of the 90 Day Fiance viewers regarding his reaction to his mom’s multitude of relationships, he doesn’t have it here.

The reaction to Liam’s complaint that he would lose attention and money if Laura were to have another child didn’t sit well. After all, he is an adult.

