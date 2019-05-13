Lex Luthor is back for Supergirl season finale

Supergirl introduced Jon Cryer’s menacing criminal mastermind Lex Luthor several episodes ago and the Girl of Steel has been dealing with the fallout from his evil plans ever since.

However, the man himself has been absent. That’s about to change with the upcoming fourth season Supergirl finale.

In the promo for the last episode of the season, titled “The Quest for Peace,” the final showdown between Lex and Supergirl is at hand. Check out the clip for the episode below.

As this past Sunday’s penultimate episode of Supergirl showed, Lex has manipulated everyone in a plan that he hopes will turn himself into a hero in the eyes of the American public.

With only a few people aware of the truth, Supergirl has her work cut out for her in the finale, especially since her reputation as a hero is already in tatters, thanks to Lex.

Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

LEX LUTHOR RETURNS — Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422).

Supergirl’s season finale airs this Sunday, May 19, at 8/9c on The CW.