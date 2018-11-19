Leida Margaretha from 90 Day Fiance was in top 5 at Miss Indonesia 2009

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers have wondered why Leida Margaretha would give up her comfortable life for a move to Michigan with Eric Rosenbrook in Michigan. Now we’ve learned even more about Leida’s past and her near win as Miss Indonesia in 2009.

It’s already known the Leida comes from a very wealthy Indonesian family. So much so that she is accustomed to having maids to cook and clean for her.

It was no surprise when she finally arrived at Eric’s meager Michigan apartment only to be horrified by the mess and even more horrified that there was no one paid to clean it up.

She’s also a doctor in her home country and hails from a family of doctors though she can’t practice medicine in the U.S. yet. Leida was a teacher in Japan when she met Eric and, it turns out, she was also a pageant finalist.

Leida Margaretha competed in the fifth Miss Indonesia contest back in 2009. She did well too, as the 90 Day Fiance star placed in the Top 5. That’s not bad considering that 33 women were competing in the pageant. On top of her fifth place spot, Leida also won a special award for Miss Healthy Body.

While information about Leida’s Miss Indonesia run has been available, she brought the contest up herself recently while posting new boudoir photos of herself.

Addressing those who constantly criticize her, Leida captioned the photo, “Miss Indonesia contestant, third runner up actually, but I guess I’m not pretty or even sexy. According to one particular hater. Oh I’m so hurt. 😂 Honey, I love my body and so does my man.”

That didn’t seem to sway the haters, who continued to comment on the 90 Day Fiance star’s photos. One thing’s for certain, Leida has an interesting background and take on life. How things pan out for her and Eric remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.