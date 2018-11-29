Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit cast has no celebrity names because it’s all about the Lego!

It’s tonight that Lego Jurassic World that will take over your television screen on NBC. Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit will air both parts of a two-part television event, where Jurassic Park fans will get to see a Lego prequel for Jurassic World.

For this special, NBC partnered with Universal Brand Development and the Lego Group to develop a fun mini-series with the stories from the Jurassic universe and the spirit of Lego.

The story fans will see tonight on the two-part special serves as a prequel to Jurassic World from 2015 and the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from 2018.

Owen Grady and Claire Dearing from the hit blockbusters star in the Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, roles played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. And while you think you may recognize their voices from the animated series on NBC tonight, you’d be wrong.

An NBC spokesperson told Monsters and Critics: “There are no celebrity names tied to this special. It’s all about the legos!”

You can catch a clip from the miniseries below.

Without ruining the story of tonight’s special, fans will be reacquainted with the characters from Jurassic World.

Simon Masrani wants to create a new attraction to keep Jurassic World at the forefront of theme parks and stay ahead of competitors. To do this, a trio of dinosaurs are transported to the super-secret exhibit. Needless to say, troubles quickly surface.

In the special, Claire Dearing helps with the exhibit and Owen Grady is actually a newcomer to the park. He is hired as the animal behaviorist, who will be delivering the dinosaurs.

As for the people who provide voices for the special, no names have been made public on the mini-series‘ IMDB page. In fact, few details are available at this point.

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit airs tonight on NBC, starting with part one at 8/7c and part two at 8:30/7:30c.