Legion parents: Who are David Haller’s mother and father in Marvel Comics?

It finally happened this week on Legion. Fans of Marvel Comics prayed this day would come and it finally has with David Haller’s mother and father finally showing up on the show.

Why is this so amazing for comic book fans?

Well, David Haller’s father is none other than Professor Charles Xavier, the founder of the X-Men. His mother is a little more obscure, as she is Gabrielle Haller.

Here is what you need to know about Legion’s parents.

Who are Legion’s parents?

Charles Xavier needs to explanation. The character portrayed in X-Men movies by both Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy is portrayed in Legion by Harry Lloyd (Counterpart).

His mother Gabrielle Haller is portrayed by Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot).

The introduction occurred because David (Dan Stevens) wanted to go back in time to change his past so he wouldn’t have to face the actions of his present-day antihero.

He used a mutant with time travel powers named Switch (Lauren Tsai) to do so and went back to the moment where his father abandoned his mother to face the Shadow King.

This is the moment where the Shadow King enters David.

don’t you want to know how it all began? xx #LegionFX pic.twitter.com/CRCuXz9txh — Legion (@LegionFX) July 8, 2019

What is different between Legion and the comics?

The biggest difference is that Professor X meets David Haller’s mother in the mental institution when they were both committed.

In the comics, Gabrielle was in a mental asylum and was comatose and Charles was brought in to help her and he did, bringing her out and the two fell in love.

This Charles Xavier is much earlier in his life than that Professor X and possibly committed himself (that is still unknown), which means they were both patients.

This means David Haller’s mother and father met in almost the same manner that David met Syd — an interesting parallel.

It is also interesting that Charles Xavier is not a good person in Legion — so far — and if David meets his dad in the present day, there is no telling what that relationship will be like.

Legion airs on Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST on FX.