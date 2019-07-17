Legends of Tomorrow’s Sara Lance is getting superpowered in Season 5

Legends of Tomorrow’s Sara Lance may be a League of Assassins-trained martial artist, but she’s never had superpowers. Until now.

In Legends’ upcoming fifth season, Sara will be getting a superpower of her very own, and, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Caity Lotz, the actress who plays her, confessed she couldn’t be happier.

“I’m just really excited about having a superpower,” Lotz says. “I’m on a superhero show, and then all my friends are like, ‘What’s your power?’ I’m like, ‘I’m really good at martial arts.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not a power.’ ‘Dammit, you’re right. It’s not a power.’ So finally I get a power.”

Sara Lance gets a superpower on Legends

How Sara comes by her power will be complicated, however. Lotz explained,

“Sara will get a magical illness, which will turn into a superpower. She’ll learn how to make it a superhero power, which won’t necessarily be a good thing. It’s going to come with its challenges for sure.”

She added, “It’s something where… she’s going to learn how to turn [an illness] into something positive, which I think is really cool — taking a setback, something that’s difficult and challenging, and being able to kind of create alchemy with that and turn it into a positive. I think the negative part of the power [will affect] her personal life [more].”

Sara will also be dealing with another big change in Season 5: a live-in girlfriend. The Time Bureau was closed at the end of last season, leaving Sara’s significant other, Ava (Jes Macallan), without a job. So she moves in with Sara on the Waverider as the Legends become the timeline’s only remaining defenders.

According to Lotz, the new living situation “is going to prove to be very difficult for Sara. It’s going to be hard for her to get any personal time, but also a good opportunity for growth in the Avalance relationship.”

Meanwhile, Ava will struggle with deciding what her next steps should be. Executive producer Keto Shimizu stated that “Part of her character is figuring out how she fits on the Waverider. We have some great stories with her, and we’ll continue to watch her evolution.”

Legends of Tomorrow will return midseason on The CW.