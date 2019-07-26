Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz thanks Arrow’s Stephen Amell in touching tribute

Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance on Legends of Tomorrow, started her Arrowverse career on the flagship DC TV show, Arrow. Now, with Arrow ending, Lotz is expressing her gratitude to Arrow lead Stephen Amell for the journey they’ve shared over the last several years.

Lotz posted a message on Twitter that included a selfie of her and Amell at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and briefly told the story of her experiences with Amell through the Arrowverse.

“From the day we met in a parking lot in Burbank for a chemistry read, to swimming around in a sinking ships, dying, coming back to life, & all the shows he’s helped usher in. Been a [wild] ride & @StephenAmell helped me [navigate] it. [Grateful] to have been on this journey with you!” Lotz wrote.

If that weren’t sweet enough, Amell replied with his own touching message acknowledging how Lotz has grown into her own as the lead on Legends.

He wrote, “You’ve captained your own ship for a long time now. Thank you. Love you. Please don’t make me cry in public again.”

You’ve captained your own ship for a long time now. Thank you. Love you. Please don’t make me cry in public again. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 25, 2019

As the time gets closer to the end of Arrow, we’ll no doubt see even more tributes coming in for Amell and Arrow.

Entertainment Weekly already compiled a video of The Flash’s Grant Gustin, Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist, Batwoman’s Ruby Rose, and Legends’ Lotz celebrating Amell in moving messages.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15. Legends of Tomorrow will return midseason of The CW.