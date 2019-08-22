Legacies Season 2 release date: When does show premiere in fall 2019?

Legacies, a spin-off The Vampire Dairies and The Originals, has been renewed for Season 2 and The CW series will return in the fall.

The horror-fantasy series was created by Julie Plec (creator of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), who also executive produces with Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

It follows the tribrid Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of the hybrid Klaus Mikaelson and werewolf mom Hayley Marshall. Hope’s lineage, a mixture of vampire, werewolf, and witch, confers a cocktail of special abilities, including magic.

The series is set two years after the events of The Originals, with Hope attending the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where young people like Hope learn to control and channel their special abilities and powers.

She meets and falls in love with Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) at Salvatore.

Although Season 1 ends with Hope sacrificing herself for her school, showrunner Julie Plec has assured fans that she is not dead and that the early episodes of Season 2 will reveal what happened to her.

Ahead of the premiere of Legacies of Season 2, here is what you need to know.

Legacies cast

The main cast of Season 1 will return for Season 2, and that includes Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson and Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby.

Matt Davis will also return to reprise his role as Alaric Saltzman from The Vampire Diaries. Other returning stars are Kaylee Byrant as Josie, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, and Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael Waithe.

Plec teased in an interview with TV Guide that Season 2 will introduce “an old, old, old-world vampire.”

“We want to introduce a vampire who kind of got desiccated when he was 17 in maybe the 15th century and now wakes up in the 21st century and realizes that all the rules of being a vampire have changed and that he does not fit into this very modern world.” Plec explained.

The new vampire will be played by the Scottish actor Thomas Doherty (who Harry Hook in Descendants 2).

Bianca Santos (who played Lexi Rivera in The Fosters) will play new student Maya, the daughter of Sheriff Mac and Ethan’s brother.

Season 2 will also introduce a new professor to the Salvatore School. Professor Vardemus will be played by Alexis Denisof (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Plot

Legacies Season 1 ended with Hope apparently diving to her death in the Malivore pit. But according to showrunnner Plec, the first episode of Season 2 will reveal she did not die, and fans will learn what happened to her. It remains to be seen how she extricates herself from the sticky situation.

And according to Plec, Hope will find herself trapped in a prison world somewhere with Ryan Clarke (Nick Fink), the last person she wants to be with.

Legacies Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 9/8c on The CW.