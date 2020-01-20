Leah Messer’s daughter Addie loses her teeth and she’s not sure about it all

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shared a fun piece of information over the weekend. Her youngest daughter Addie has lost her front teeth.

The outspoken young girl had something to say about her new look and Leah shared her reaction via her Instagram Stories.

She filmed little Addie as she tried to make sense of her new mouth with a glaring gap between her teeth.

In the post, Addie told Leah that her new look felt weird.

Of course, Addie didn’t make a big fuss about her new look. Instead, she posed nicely for pictures, showing off her big gap.

Read More Jenelle Evans posts video of Jace and fans notice a mark on his back

Leah shared an image of Addie, Aleeah and a friend from what appears to be a cheerleading competition that took place over the weekend.

Addie is vocal about what she wants, so it isn’t surprising that Leah is filming her daughter’s reaction and putting it on social media.

Throughout the previous season of Teen Mom 2, Addie explained that she really wanted Leah and Jeremy Calvert to get married again. Even though Leah and Jeremy tried to set up a date, it didn’t work out and they didn’t want to give their daughter false hopes about them working out.

As of this reporting, the two are not together.

Her children are an important part of her life. Leah recently revealed that her kids had helped her kick her addiction, something that had made her suicidal. In her upcoming memoir, she talks about how her children were her motivation to get sober and clean.

In the book, she also talks about how she’s transforming her life for the better, moving away from a past that involved sexual abuse.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.