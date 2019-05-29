Leah Messer talks Ali’s muscular dystrophy and her plans with Make A Wish Foundation

Leah Messer’s daughter Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy after Leah noticed that Ali’s leg was growing differently than her sister Aleeah’s leg. It took a while before an official diagnosis was made, but Ali has continued to fight to keep up with her sisters.

Now, fans are reaching out to Leah, asking if Ali had considered getting a wish granted by Make A Wish Foundation. A Twitter user revealed that her second cousin had muscular dystrophy as well, so the Make A Wish Foundation set up a meeting with Bon Jovi, which turned out to be a very special moment in his life.

The fan then asked if Ali wanted to meet a celebrity, and if so, who.

Ali has the option to be involved with make a wish foundation.. we wanted her to be old enough to make whatever wish she wanted on her own. She has been recently talking about (: — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) May 27, 2019

Leah Messer revealed that it is something that she’s considering and she does have the option to be involved with the foundation. However, she and Corey Simms wanted to wait until Ali was old enough to make whatever wish she wanted on her own.

Leah and her ex-husband didn’t want her to make a quick decision or be influenced by others to make her wish. Since she only gets one wish, they wanted to make sure she was certain on her wish before pursuing it.

However, Leah also reveals that she’s starting to talk about it more, and talking about what she may want. Of course, Leah continues to film Teen Mom 2 so if Ali does get a wish granted, it’s possible that fans will be along for the journey.

Teen Mom 2 is over for now but will return to MTV later this year.