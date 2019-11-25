Leah Messer quotes Beyonce’s Love On Top after agreeing to date with Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer is sending mixed signals to her fans about her love life.

Over the weekend, Leah posted an Instagram Story. She was on a plane, flying somewhere with Beyonce’s Love On Top lyrics playing out on the screen. In the background, the song was playing.

It’s clear that Leah is happy and doing well, but is she also in love?

While she could just have shared the song on Instagram because it popped up on her playlist, it is hard to ignore that she has been in the media over the past week because her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert asked her out on a date.

Fans have wanted the two of them to get back together for years, and they have admitted to hooking up despite being divorced.

Plus, the song’s lyrics aren’t helping the situation.

“Now everybody ask me why I’m smiling out from ear to ear, But I know (it’s gonna take the real work). Nothing’s perfect but it’s worth it, after fighting through my tears and finally you put me first.”

If we’re to take the lyrics literally, Leah is now smiling from ear to ear. And even though nothing is perfect, it’s worth it and she’s finally feeling that Jeremy is putting her first.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Leah and Jeremy Calvert did try to go on a date on the season finale of Teen Mom 2. However, Jeremy canceled the date last minute, as his grandfather became sick and had to be hospitalized. It wasn’t because he didn’t want to go.

Jeremy hasn’t shared any updates about his love life. Instead, he promoted a whiskey in his last Instagram post.

Since Teen Mom 2 ended without a resolution, fans are still wondering whether these two are giving their relationship a second chance. This will be one of the burning questions for the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

As for Leah Messer, it appears that she’s continuing to thrive – with or without Jeremy.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.