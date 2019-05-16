Leah Messer opens up about ‘very scary’ health issue with Addie

During Monday’s Teen Mom 2 season finale, Leah Messer revealed that her daughter Addie wasn’t feeling well. At the time, Leah admitted that she wasn’t sure what it was but when Addie woke up the next morning, her throat was completely swollen.

Together, Leah and Jeremy Calvert took their daughter to the emergency room, where she was treated. During her visit, Leah called her mother, who questioned whether the doctors had mentioned the c-word – cancer. Leah and Jeremy didn’t open up too much about it, but both have thyroid issues in the family, including what appears to be thyroid cancer or related cancers.

Leah told her mom that the doctors had indeed mentioned the word cancer. All they could do at the time was to run tests and get back later with the results. As this was the season finale, the test results may be discussed during the reunion special.

On Twitter, Leah Messer clarifies that she initially thought the condition was strep throat, and that Addie’s throat wasn’t swollen before she went to bed.

Or maybe just a sore throat … but no fever or anything. When we woke up and it had swelled more that’s when I was like nope we’re going to the dr. It was very scary… — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) May 14, 2019

Leah also notes that it wasn’t until the morning that she saw how large her daughter’s throat was, which was sparked the visit to the emergency room. She noted that the entire experience was very scary.

Leah Messer first documented Addie being in the hospital back in March on Instagram, revealing that even though Addie was sick, she was still making everyone laugh in the emergency room.

So far, there’s been no word on whether Leah Messer’s daughter Addie has struggled with throat issues since March. It’s possible that she will share an update about Addie should it happen again.

Teen Mom 2 has wrapped for the season with the reunion special airing Monday at 9/8c on MTV.