Leah Messer opens up about ‘awkward’ first date in special Teen Mom 2 episode

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer opens up about her “awkward” first date on a special episode airing tonight.

Leah tells sister Victoria how it was mega uncomfortable because her and her date just sat there without saying anything.

And she said how the experience made her feel like she never wants to go on a date ever again.

We told yesterday how Leah was getting back into the dating scene by checking out app Bumble — which sees couples match but only allows the woman to start a conversation.

Leah tells Victoria: “It ruined me. Like I would like to potentially find the right guy and settle down and live happily ever after — that wasn’t it. That just wasn’t it.”

Asked if she had talked to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert — her daughter Adalyn’s dad — about going on the date, she said: “I don’t feel I need to.”

Tonight’s special Wednesday-night airing of Teen Mom two also sees Leah trying to get Jeremy to spend more time with Addie.

Meanwhile, Chelsea rethinks her visitation agreement with Adam’s parents after seeing the drama that Maci Bookout has been going through.

Meanwhile, Jenelle pulls out all the stops to have a great time with Jace during their first official weekend together since the custody hearing.

Teen Mom 2 airs tonight at 9/8c on MTV. The series usually airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.