Leah Messer doesn’t think Barbara is the best solution for Ensley: Teen Mom 2 stars shouldn’t help out

Leah Messer has stayed relatively silent about Jenelle Evans’ legal troubles, but she opened up about the situation on the Life Reboot podcast, sharing that she hopes the children remain safe.

Over the past couple of weeks, Jenelle’s children have been placed with caregivers by CPS and she’s been in court to get them back. Just this week, a judge ruled against her, saying that her children will stay with the caregivers because Jenelle failed to protect them and keep them safe.

“I just hope that, no matter what, Ensley and all the other kids are in great homes,” Leah explains, but also notes that Jenelle Evans’ mother may not be the best choice as a caregiver.

“In my opinion, I don’t mean this— I like Barbara, she’s funny and she’s great for TV; however, I also feel like it was a familial cycle that Jenelle got washed up in, and just like I had been. And I don’t feel like it’s great for any of the kids to be with Barbara either,” she notes, even though Barbara already has legal custody of Jace.

Leah also addressed the idea of Jenelle’s co-stars taking responsibility for Jenelle’s children, including herself, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea DeBoer. But as she explains, it would just make the controversy worse.

“I think that would just be a lot of controversy if either of them got Ensley at the end of the day, being another talent on the show that [Jenelle] was previously on,” Leah reveals, reminding fans that they are no longer working with Jenelle, who was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans aren’t actively fighting, but one can imagine that Jenelle doesn’t like that her former co-stars is talking about her legal troubles on a podcast.

Teen Mom 2 has wrapped for the season.