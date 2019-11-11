Leah Messer announces new book: Teen Mom 2 star to discuss hitting rock bottom

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer tends to keep to herself when she’s not filming the show, as she wants to keep some things private. She rarely uses social media to share big events in her life, and she doesn’t spend time online to share her thoughts and feelings about current events, her co-stars, and more.

But this weekend, Leah shared some amazing news on her Twitter account. She had just delivered her manuscript for her book to the publishing company responsible for getting it to market. This is news to many Teen Mom 2 fans, who had no idea she was even working on a book.

While Leah did release a podcast last year about living your best life, she never mentioned anything about a book on social media. But Leah explains that writing the book has been a journey and that she’s grateful for the opportunity.

I just delivered the manuscript for my book to the publishing company. I’m excited about the design process now. 🙏😍😍 This has been a journey! 💫♥️ Im so grateful for this opportunity! #blessed #2020vision — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 8, 2019

Monsters & Critics did some digging and learned that the book is called Hope, Grace & Faith. There is already a description on Amazon and the book is about her life away from Teen Mom 2. It’s set to be released on April 7, 2020.

“Since she was thrust under the microscope of reality television at the age of seventeen, on MTV’s documentary series 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer’s life—from her struggle to rise to the challenges of motherhood, to the diagnosis of one of her twin girls with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, to the collapse of two marriages—has played out on the small screen,” the description reads. “She has learned to live under the harsh glare of media scrutiny, yet there is a truth behind the reality that the camera never sees.”

The description also reveals that the book is a memoir. It will focus on her turbulent and heartbreaking childhood in rural West Virginia, and highlight the rock bottom event that caused her to start fresh.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.