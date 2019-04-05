Leah Messer and Chelsea DeBoer’s father reveal how much Teen Mom 2 has changed

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is growing increasingly annoyed with all of the drama surrounding the upcoming reunion special.

Following each season, the girls get together in New York and film both individual and joint segments to discuss their journeys throughout the season and their plans as parents.

However, things have changed this time around, as many of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars want special filming accommodations so they don’t have to travel.

Last year, Jenelle Evans filmed remotely in North Carolina while everyone else went to New York. Now, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus reportedly want the same treatment.

Randy Houska, Chelsea DeBoer’s father, talked about his growing frustrations with the scheduling compared to how easy it used to be to film the reunion special.

Yess. 😣 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 3, 2019

Randy recalls simply getting an itinerary with flights, rooms, and schedules about three weeks prior to filming, giving them plenty of notice to move things around.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 knows, Randy runs a dental practice and can’t just leave on demand.

As for Leah, she’s simply frustrated because things are disorganized.

Is that what you think? 😆 I’m here ready to do what I’m here to do when I need to do it. So doing it is NOT what I’m complaining about. 👋🏼 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 4, 2019

Randy came to her defense, revealing that it doesn’t have to do with how busy the stars are, but more about honoring a commitment, which could be written into a contract.

It’s also about respecting people’s time and lives outside of the Teen Mom 2 production.

I see it more as honoring a commitment. We agreed to attend the reunion, certainly had many reasons to bow out and skype but a person's word is important. So I just ask that they don't run things like it is their first go at this. — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) April 4, 2019

Little is known about how the reunion special will go down, but it sounds like the stars of the show don’t even know all the details yet.

It was just a few days ago that Leah Messer flipped out on Twitter, essentially telling her co-stars to get their issues together and figure out how they were going to film the reunion special this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.