Leah Lund on Catfish: What happened to her after the episode?

Catfish: The TV Show experienced its first during last night’s premiere. The woman in question, someone named Leah Lund, didn’t show up as agreed, leaving the man in her life with more questions than answers. Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford tried to help Mathan meet Leah after years of talking.

Leah, who had told Mathan that her name was Leah Mayer, actually turned out to be Leah Lund. This was determined by her mentioning her father on Facebook to celebrate his birthday after his passing.

When Nev and Kamie searched for Leah Lund, they learned that she had a criminal record and had abandoned a baby after giving birth back in 2015. The duo went through various news reports and clips from local Washington news stations, outlining that Leah wasn’t telling authorities where her baby was.

While Leah never showed up to meet Mathan, he could tell Nev and Kamie that he had no contact with her after the episode wrapped. He moved on and was seeing someone else.

Throughout the episode, Lund was simply a name. She called Nev once to make plans with him to meet up but then ghosted not only Mathan but the entire production team as well.

MTV made numerous attempts to get a comment from Leah before the episode aired yesterday but was unable to. Since filming, Leah appears to have been arrested a few times.

According to the Snohomish County Corrections Jail Inmate Inquiry, she was arrested just last week on drug paraphernalia possession charges and for driving without a valid license. The document states that she was released that same day after posting bonds of $1,000 and $5,000. On Catfish: The TV Show, it was revealed that she is a heroin addict.

Back on February 19, 2019, she was booked for first-degree armed robbery and driving without a valid license. Her bond was set to $10,000. The document states that she was released on March 8, 2019. This is a Class A felony charge.

In January of this year, she was arrested for paraphernalia and heroin possession. She was released the following day. The heroin charge is a Class C felony.

