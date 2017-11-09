Lead-up to Tamar Braxton filing for divorce from Vince Herbert will be shown on Tamar & Vince

The moments that lead up to Tamar Braxton filing for divorce from Vince Herbert are set to unfold on Season 5 of the pair’s reality show Tamar & Vince.
The final season of the WE tv series will follow the pair’s marriage as cracks emerge, which eventually led to them ending their nine-year marriage.
Tamar filed for divorce last month citing “irreconcilable differences” while seeking joint custody of their four-year-old son.
Yesterday she took to Instagram to post a cryptic message addressing her split and appearing to hint about possible infidelity.
She said: “I wanted to have a relationship. Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with..& not finding out shit online…some of us have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared, what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends, or she’s never home, or he’s very general when he speaks, or “this doesn’t sound like him” or he’s so busy lately!!.etc.etc..u have to think to yourself? When is enough enough?”
Vince reportedly still wants to reconcile, but Tamar ended her message saying: “That LAST time was the LAST time.”
Last week Tamar’s mom Evelyn had some stern words for Vince, saying in an interview with TMZ: “I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that.”
She added that she believed he needs to go and get counselling.
Season 5 of Tamar & Vince is the show’s final season and follows the couple as their marriage reaches breaking point.
It also sees Tamar creating her fifth and final studio album Bluebird of Happiness, and Vince undergoing skin removal surgery.
Tamar has been through a lot in the past year — from being let go without any notice from daytime talk show The Real to having to leave Dancing with the Stars due to a serious health scare and a heartbreaking miscarriage among other things.
Tamar & Vince airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.