Lauren B from The Bachelor: Everything you need to know about her and what happened

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t read below here if you don’t want to know what happens on the finale of The Bachelor Season 22.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. stunned viewers on The Bachelor finale last night when he dumped bride Becca Kufrin to try and rekindle his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham — in scenes which Becca herself described as “brutal”.

What happened on The Bachelor finale?

The episode saw Arie initially get down on one knee and propose to Becca, before they spent several weeks together. But he couldn’t keep his mind off Lauren, and eventually told Becca he wanted to try and make things work with Lauren instead.

Footage of the break-up — which showed the drama unfold on a split screen focused on both their faces — was agonizing to watch.

Becca said of the scene in front of a live studio audience: “It’s brutal. I mean, when it all happened I feel like I kind of blacked out and so much was going through my mind that I couldn’t take it all in or really focus on even what I wanted to say. To watch that back now, of course I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it’s a hard heartbreak.”

Tonight’s episode will focus on what happened next. But who is Lauren, who Arie desperately wanted to give him a second chance? Here’s everything you need to know, including what she does for work, where to find her on Instagram, and whether she and Arie are still together (at least, what the rumors are).

Where is Lauren B from?

Lauren is from Virginia Beach, Virginia, but has moved about a lot over the years. She went to Central Washington University in Washington State, where she did Pre-Medicine/Pre-Medical Studies before returning to Virginia to attend Old Dominion University, where she stued a B.S in Psychology. She now lives in Dallas, Texas.

How old is Lauren?

Lauren is 25.

Where does she do for a job?

Lauren works as a tech sales executive for Vonage Business, where she has worked since early 2017. Vonage is a business phone provider. Previous to that, Lauren worked as a marketing specialist for oil and energy firm CAVU International.

Is Lauren B on Instagram?

Yes! As well as her professional endeavours, Lauren has a big Instagram presence with more than 256,000 followers at the time of writing.

What else does she like to get up to?

Lauren Burnham is a dog lover — and judging by her Insta looks to have her own labradoodle called Dallas, who she nicknames “Little D” for short.

In her bio for The Bachelor, she says her best attributes are being “very open-minded, loyal and fun to be around”. She also revealed she’s a Taylor Swift fan, and that she’s always wanted to be a Disney princess.

Her favorite “guilty pleasure” shows on television are Botched and Real Housewives. You also don’t want to mess with her, as she is a second-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Is Arie with Lauren?

The rumor mill is well and truly alive regards this, and the truth won’t be known until tonight’s second part of The Bachelor ‘After the Final Rose’ episode.

But the rumor is that they WERE dating earlier this year but aren’t engaged. Whether that is actually the case, and whether it still holds true today if so, remains to be seen.

Lauren has certainly been posting lots of lovey-dovey captions about him on Instagram lately.