Laurel Stucky age: How old is The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 star?

MTV’s Challenge veteran Laurel Stucky returned for another big season of the popular competition series with War of the Worlds 2 in 2019.

She once again brought her height, power, and ability to try to work the game in her favor.

She’s been on quite a few of the show’s seasons over the years, prompting many viewers to wonder how old is Laurel on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2?

Laurel’s MTV Challenge history

Laurel Stucky originally debuted on MTV’s Fresh Meat II season for The Challenge. That was the series’ 19th season and arrived in 2010. A fierce competitor from the start, she made it to the finals of the season. On her Instagram bio, she describes herself as “Just a Michigan girl with a New York attitude.”

She’d go on to appear on The Challenge: Cutthroat in 2010 and then 2011’s Rivals Season. In both of those seasons, Laurel also made it to the finals. She proved herself to be an amazing competitor, compiling an undefeated record in eliminations for a good bit of time too.

However, it wasn’t until she appeared on The Challenge: Free Agents in 2014 that she was a show winner along with Johnny Bananas. That particular show had just $350,000 in prize money, which is at least a third of what the more recent MTV shows have awarded the winners.

Laurel would return on 2016’s Invasion of the Champions, and also for the 2019 season called War of the Worlds 2.

Laurel Stucky’s age on War of the Worlds 2

Laurel was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 11, 1985. With the arrival of 2019’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Laurel Stucky’s age is 34.

She once again proves to be a fierce competitor in the early going of the season. As a member of Team USA, she even plays a pivotal role in a dramatic sendoff or two and also factors into the Episode 4 elimination.

Most likely, Laurel Stucky will appear on at least a few more seasons before she ultimately decides to retire. After all, fellow star CT from The Challenge is older by five years. Johnny Bananas is also slightly older than Laurel and seems to have no signs of quitting anytime soon.

Viewers can watch MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 episodes on Wednesdays at 9/8c.