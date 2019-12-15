Laura Sohn on The Blacklist: Who is actress playing Agent Alina Park?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actress Laura Sohn played Agent Alina Park on last night’s fall finale episode of The Blacklist Season 7. After Liz went missing, Park played a role in supplying Red and the task force with a crucial piece of information that led them to Katarina and her accomplice.

Liz discovered that Agnes’s nanny who lives next door and whom she’d always known as Maddy Toliver was, in fact, Katarina Rostova. Liz pulled a gun on Katarina, but Bertie snuck in and knocked her unconscious.

Bertie then dragged Liz’s unconscious body to their apartment and handcuffed her to a pipe. Bertie later killed the two FBI agents stationed outside the apartment building while Katarina took Agnes to a friend’s house.

At first, the task force members did not realize that Liz was missing when she did not answer her phone. But Red and Dembe later went to check on her and found signs there had been a physical altercation in her apartment.

Dembe also found blood on the ground next to the car used by the agents stationed outside. They realized that Liz must have been kidnapped.

The task force immediately initiated a search for Liz. Agent Alina Park was assigned to question people living in Liz’s apartment building. Park ended up talking to Bertie and Katarina — who introduced themselves as Gregory Flynn and Maddy Toliver.

Park had no idea that Liz and Ilya Koslov were being held in Toliver and Flynn’s apartment.

The task force later learned that Gregory Flynn was the alias of a man named Bertie Chernov — who hired Dr. Skovic, the expert that Katarina was secretly using to retrieve information from Ilya Koslov’s memory.

Agent Park then recalled that the man she talked to in the apartment next to Liz’s had introduced himself as Gregory Flynn.

The FBI immediately surrounded Liz’s building to arrest Katarina and Bertie, but Liz helped them escape and Katarina later staged her assassination to deceive Red into believing that she’d been killed.

Who is the actress who plays Alina Park?

Laura Sohn is an actress best known for her role as Alina Park on The Blacklist. She has also appeared on an episode of God Friended Me, Instinct, and NCIS: New Orleans.

According to her bio on the Rutgers Actor Representation website, she studied at Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts in New Brunswick, NJ, where she obtained a BFA in acting.

She is fluent in the Korean language, plays the flute, practices yoga, and also enjoys bike riding, swimming, running, and shooting.

The Blacklist returns to NBC in March 2020.