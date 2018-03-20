Laura Simonson and Jenny Gamez both killed by ‘Mr. Handcuffs’ after bondage sex hookups

This week Web of Lies spotlights the killing of Laura Simonson and Jenny Gamez by former-cop and bondage fetishist Steven Zelich.

June 5, 2014, in Town of Geneva, Wisconsin, and a Highway Department worker cutting the grass found two suitcases, each one containing the body of a woman.

One of the bodies was quickly identified as that of 37-year-old mother of five Laura Simonson of Farmington, Minnesota. She’d last been seen in Rochester on November 22, 2013, and her mother had reported her missing a few weeks later.

A tip off from a employee led to police searching a Rochester, Minn. motel, where Simonson had been spotted. She’d checked in with 52-year-old Steven Zelich, a former cop, who checked out of the Microtel Inn without her.

A forensic examination of the room turned up some evidence that tied Zelich to both the bodies found in the cases.

It turned out that Zelich and Simonson already knew each other and had hooked up through an online bondage website. They had arranged to meet in a town away from both their hometowns to indulge in some sex games.

Zelich was arrested and the second woman was identified as 19-year-old Jenny Gamez from Cottage Grove, Oregon.

At court he pled guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the case of Gamez, whom he’d killed back in August 2012. In Simonson case he pled guilty to second-degree murder with intent, in both cases saying their extreme chocking sex games went to far and he could not control himself.

It turned out he’d met both women online on the same site, where people registered to look for partners interested in both submission and domination. There he went by the profile name of ‘Mr. Handcuffs’ and after his arrest several other women came forward to report disturbing encounters with the former policeman.

After he killed the women Zelich took their bodies back to his apartment in West Allis, where he stored them for months in a refrigerator prior to dumping them.

Zelich was given a 35-year sentence for the killing of Jenny Gamez and a concurrent sentence of 25 years for killing Laura Simonson.

