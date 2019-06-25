Latvia: Where is the Bachelorette location where you can go bungee jumping in the nude?

On this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, the guys and Hannah B traveled to Riga, Latvia. The country is referred to as one of the Baltic states as it borders the Baltic Sea. The other Baltic states are Estonia and Lithuania.

It’s a smaller country and it borders several others. Latvia borders Estonia, located just to the north. Russia is located to the east, and Belarus is located southeast of Latvia. Directly south of Latvia is Lithuania. Sweden is located across the Baltic Sea, which means these two countries share a maritime border. Because of the Russian border, the official languages spoken include Latvian, Russian, and English.

Riga is the capital of Latvia, and it’s located close to the Gulf of Riga, which runs into the Baltic Sea. Riga also happens to be the largest city in the country. Latvia covers an area of 64,589 square kilometers and is about half the size of Greece. 1.95 million people are estimated to live in the country.

As viewers saw on The Bachelorette last night, Latvia consists of mostly flat landscape with a mix of beaches, rivers, lakes, and forests. And it was in one of these forests that Hannah B and Garrett went bungee jumping in the nude.

Since the guys stayed in Riga throughout their time on The Bachelorette, the location where Hannah and Garrett went bungee jumping is probably located close to Riga in a nearby forest.

Hannah revealed during the episode that bungee jumping is indeed a common activity there. In addition, it’s a popular thing for couples to do in the colder temperatures. During the episode last night, snow was falling as the two stripped naked to jump together.

The nude jump is completely optional, but as Hannah and Garrett noted, it did bring them closer together.

If this is something you’d want to try, you can explore Baltic Tour’s website, which has details about bungee jumping in Latvia.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.