Larry Kline on Stranger Things: Who is Cary Elwes, the actor who plays him?

Stranger Things Season 3 introduces several characters played by new cast members. New faces include Jake Busey, who plays Hawkins Post reporter Bruce, Maya Thurman-Hawke as Robin, and Alex Utgoff as Russian scientist Dr. Alexei.

However, one new face in Stranger Things that caught the attention of fans is the actor who plays self-absorbed Mayor Larry Kline. Mayor Kline’s Starcourt Mall pet project sparks a protest by the residents of Hawkins, and we later learn he is cheating on his wife.

Netflix describes Kline as a “handsome, slick and sleazy” mayor who “is more concerned with his image than the people of the small town he governs.”

Some fans wanted to know more about the actor who plays Mayor Kline, while others thought he looked familiar and knew they saw him before in other movies.

If you’ve been wondering who Cary Elwes is or where you have seen him before, here is everything you need to know.

Who is actor Cary Elwes who plays Mayor Larry Kline?

Cary Elwes is an English actor, born in Westminster, London, England, to shipping heiress Tessa Georgina Kennedy and painter Bede Evelyn Dominick Elwes. Cary’s siblings are Cassian and Damian Elwes. Cassian is a film producer while Damian is an artist.

Cary Elwes grew up in London where he attended Harrow School. He later studied drama at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York.

He made his film debut in the award-winning Another Country (1984), directed by Marek Kanievska. He also co-starred as Guilford Dudley with Helena Bonham Carter in Lady Jane (1986).

Elwes is probably best known for his roles as Westley (Dread Pirate Roberts) in The Princess Bride (1987) and Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993).

He enjoyed a career resurgence when he portrayed Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw franchise (2004-2017).

He has also appeared in several TV shows. He played the role of Pierre Despereaux on Psych and the recurring role of FBI Assistant Director Brad Follmer in The X-Files.

He has also taken on voice acting roles, such as in Pinky and the Brain, Family Guy, and Sofia the First.

Cary Elwes is married to photographer Lisa Marie Kurbikoff.

Stranger Things Season 3 is streaming on Netflix.