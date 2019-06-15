Larissa from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After shares intimate details about new relationship

On Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we know we’re watching the death throes of Larissa and Colt’s relationship.

In real life, she has already moved on and constantly shares photos of herself with new boyfriend Eric Nichols.

Now, Larissa is dishing on the intimate details of her new relationship, and one thing is clear, there’s a lot more action going on between the sheets than when she was married!

It all went down during Larissa’s most recent Instagram Q&A, which took place on Wednesday. It was after a 90 Day Fiance fan asked if Larissa and Eric have sex “more than twice a day” that we learned possibly more than we wanted to know about the new couple’s sex life.

“Of course!” Larissa quickly replied.

Then Eric denied her answer, saying, “No, we don’t.”

“Yes, we do,” Larissa argued.

“We used to. Just kidding,” Eric responded.

Whether Larissa and Eric are getting intimate twice a day or not, they are getting it on more than she did with Colt.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the now-divorced couple visited a sex therapist because they weren’t having sex anymore.

It was during that scene that Larissa declared that she is not a sex doll and that Colt wasn’t doing what it took to get her going.

Apparently, their bedroom activity cooled off quite a bit from the time she entered the U.S. until they ended up separating.