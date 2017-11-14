Lagertha vs. Ivar: Katheryn Winnick shares Viking Queen’s portrait and picture of ‘my office’

Happy Tuesday and skol to Vikings fans as we get a glimpse of Katheryn Winnick’s Lagertha in Season 5 courtesy of the stunning actor’s social media.

Sharing both a video of her “office” and a still from the new season, Winnick wrote: “Sneak peak of Lagertha in Season 5.” She also posted a regal portrait of the Queen of Kattegat after besting her rival Aslaug and losing her true love Ragnar last season.

My office.. #Vikings #behindthescenes

Sneak peak of Lagertha in Season 5. Premiering Nov 29th. Who's ready? ⚔️

However, this season it is wildcard King Harald and the sons of Aslaug and Ragnar she needs to fear.

In a recent phone interview with critics, Ivar the Boneless, played by Alex Høgh Andersen, shared his character’s intentions for the coming season and his plans for step-mum Lagertha.

Andersen said of his character: “You also have to remember that this is in the Viking era where death is a way bigger part of life. It’s way more acceptable. I mean Vikings grew up only thinking about death right and how to die so they could get into Valhalla.

“So even though it sounds horrible in contemporary minds the fact of him killing his brothers is probably not that big back in the day right? Of course, it’s horrible. But I mean people with no personal relation to him but who only see him as this leader probably didn’t give a damn…all they care about at the end of the day is winning the next battle or dying in a tremendous beautiful Viking way.”

He added: “The Great Heathen Army and the troops of the Great Heathen Army understand that Ivar is probably the one that will get them there, yes, in the best way.

“I think that he understands that he is very, very confident. And especially after what happened in Season 4, at the end of Season 4, winning the battle against the Saxons there and trying to take over the Great Heathen Army. He just becomes more and more confident and rightfully so. That makes him very, very dangerous, very dangerous.”

As for Lagertha? Andersen said: “Lagertha is maybe the complete opposite of Ivar. She is such a great and perfect and humane character. And it’s great to see those two characters clash together and see this wild and crazy guy who’s so determined and probably only thinks about himself against this power woman who’s all about the people.

“It’s great to see those two characters clash. Yes, there’s going to be a massive power struggle. But this whole Civil War, as you can see, it’s going to be very, very intense and it is Vikings fighting Vikings.

“I remember when we shot this stuff and when we read the scripts and…where this whole thing was going when we started to realize that there was going to be a Civil War, the biggest talk was like ‘how is the audience going to take this’, because nobody really wants to see Vikings fighting against Vikings. They want to see Vikings against Saxons or whoever, right?”

Lagertha fans know she can handle Ivar, but Ivar and an attack from King Harald back to back? The heat is on in Kattegat:

Vikings premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c on History