Labrador swallows a TOOL BELT as Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet returns for Season 4

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet is back for an all-new season tonight — with cases including a black labrador who swallows toxic metal after eating a TOOL BELT.

The Season 4 premiere also includes a cat who turns up after going AWOL for a year and a half, but is found to have a mysterious injury. Meanwhile a tiny dog has a big, life-threatening problem.

Dr. Jeff and his team at his Planned Pethood Plus clinic in Colorado have to do their best to help the labrador after his tool-belt snack results in the metal as well as leather ending up in his stomach.

The cat has a broken leg, but the question is why? And the teeny chihuahua is pregnant and needs an emergency c-section — but it’s touch and go. Watch our exclusive clip from her case below.

The premiere also sees the team visit a Denver homeless shelter called Sox Place to offer free spaying and neutering surgery for the pets of residents.

Later in the season they also head to Mexico and Romania to help animals who desperately need their help.

Dr. Jeff Is Back This Weekend! The Rocky Mountain vet rocks again this weekend! Catch an all-new season of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet this Saturday at 9P. Posted by Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet on Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Animal Planet.