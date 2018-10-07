Kylie Jenner’s no makeup look has KUWTK fans going gaga over her freckles

Kylie Jenner is a makeup mogul but when the youngest of the KarJenners goes without makeup, that’s when Keeping up With The Kardashians fans start talking. Recently, Kylie posed for a selfie with James Charles, another freckled beauty boss and it was everything!

It looks like we have even more to be excited about considering the caption James Charles added. It says, “bare faced sisters 👼🏻 video coming soon.”

What kind of video could Kylie Jenner and James Charles be putting together? With Kylie Cosmetics’ Halloween collection dropping on October 12, it likely has to do with that.

@KylieJenner do I already told you that you’re beautiful like so beautiful and that your freckles are the most beautiful one ?? — alex 🌑 (@KennyLovePizza) October 7, 2018

Love the freckles! — Deirdre Rad (@Deirdre10025Rad) October 7, 2018

OML those freckles are adorable ❤️ — (Spooky 🎃🎃🎃👻)TheaterNerd4ev💍🎭❤️ (@TheaterNerd4ev) October 7, 2018

James and Kylie applying the new collection on each other maybe? We’ll just have to wait and see.

For now though, it seems that many are still smitten with Kylie Jenner’s no makeup look in the James Charles selfie. The KUWTK has been showing off her freckles lately and clearly, we’re all here for it.

It turns out that this Kylie Jenner X James Charles collab has been months in the making. It all started over the summer when Kylie asked James to make a video together. And while it’s not his first time working with the KarJenner clan, this latest Kylie sighting is possibly the one we’re most excited about.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a bare-faced Kylie Jenner with her freckles on display. She doesn’t share no-makeup photos often though, with the last freckle-faced photo having been shared back in June.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!