Kylie Jenner reportedly expected to reveal Stormi’s baby birth for upcoming ‘KUWTK’ series

While Kylie Jenner was very private about her pregnancy with her daughter Stormi, but reports are now claiming that a portion of the nine-month journey was captured for the forthcoming series of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

According to reports, the first episode for the upcoming series will focus its attention on Kylie Jenner’s journey through her pregnancy with her baby girl, but it’s still unclear whether the actual birth will be also be shown.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first to agree with producers on showing the arrival of Mason Disick when cameras were allowed to film her in the delivery room, and while it’s still unclear whether Kylie Jenner is following similar traits, sources confirm that the TV personality is giving fans a glimpse into her life as she prepared to welcome her firstborn.

The official Wikipedia page for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reveals that the first episode is titled “A Storm is Approaching,” with the subtitle being that Kylie is close to giving birth as the family readies for the arrival of the baby Jenner shares with rapper Travis Scott.

This would evidently mean that the forthcoming series, which kicks off on June 17, will commence from the events after January, given that Kylie Jenner’s baby arrival didn’t come about until February 1.

And if that wasn’t enough, the second episode to the wildly popular show will continue following Khloe Kardashian’s life out in Cleveland as she also gears up to welcome her firstborn in the midst of having found out that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with multiple women.

It’s not clear whether the show will touch upon the controversial topic considering that Khloe Kardashian has been very discreet about her recent reconciliation with the NBA basketball player, following claims that her family urged her to dump the father-of-two.

Kim’s own journey with her surrogate is also expected to be played out in the forthcoming series, meaning that there’ll be plenty of footage of the new additions to the Kardashian household. Enough to last an entire season, it seems.