Kwame Alexander: Who is OG’s boyfriend on Basketball Wives?

On Basketball Wives, OG has been talking a lot about getting married. She’s dating Kwame Alexander, a professional basketball player, but is he ready to put a ring on it and settle down?

A couple of episodes ago, Kwame made an appearance on the VH1 hit. In it, OG and Kwame were celebrating his birthday at a glass-blowing class. During the segment, things got weird when OG started talking about marriage and babies.

OG wants Kwame to put a ring on it

While blowing glass, OG made a comment about putting glass in the oven that was tied to her hopes to put a bun in hers, before clarifying that what she really wants is to get married.

Kwame said that he’s just not mature enough to move forward with marriage and children yet. After all, he’s only 27 years old, compared to OG who is 33 years old.

With OG’s biological clock ticking, Kwame made it clear that he needs some more time to finish growing up before he proposes. That clearly isn’t what OG wanted to hear, but it definitely sets her up for a great storyline on Basketball Wives for the remainder of the season.

Couples who ball together stay together

OG has said a couple of times that “couples who ball together, stay together.” While she is a professional football player for the Los Angeles Temptations in the Legends Football league, Kwame plays professional basketball overseas for Club Atlético Goes of Montevideo, Uruguay.

Those who watch Basketball Wives already know that OG is no slouch. However, even she looks small next to 6-foot-5-inch Kwame.

WHAT IF?!!!🚀👀🏀🤷🏾‍♂️ #hitman44#kwamealexander#laceitupforcharity#bounce#beast#cannonball A post shared by Kwame Alexander (@hitman_44) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

Even though he’s not in the NBA, Kwame Alexander has certainly made a name for himself in and around Southern California when it comes to basketball. Prior to his successful career overseas, Kwame played college basketball at Irvine Valley and Cal State San Bernardino.

Spoiler alert!

For those watching and waiting to see if OG and Kwame make it to the altar, we’ve got a bit of a Basketball Wives spoiler to share. It looks like all the drama surrounding whether or not Kwame will propose to OG is just that — drama.

According to 2 Paragraphs, OG got her wish already! Well, at least the first part anyway. They shared the news that OG and Kwame Alexander are engaged and that he did propose after the Basketball Wives segment where she said she wanted to get engaged was filmed.

Basketball Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on VH1.