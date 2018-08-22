KUWTK sneak peek: Kourtney Kardashian is the ‘new Rob’ according to sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian has been battling with Kim every since Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians began and things are getting ugly. We’ve already seen the two spar on-camera after Kourtney didn’t want to show up for a family photo shoot but that’s clearly not the end of their quarrels.

On the Season 15 KUWTK premiere, Kim Kardashian told Kourtney that she was the least interesting Kardashian. Now, she’s going even harder at her older sister.

In the latest KUWTK sneak peek, Kim and Khloe are back together for another conversation about their older sister. This time, they are upset because Kourtney tells the family that she won’t be around to celebrate Christmas with the clan.

It all started when Khloe told Kim that Kourtney and Kendall had been talking about her.

“She thinks I’m scared and that’s why I’m acting out because I don’t want to let my old life go — what?!” Khloe told Kim before getting Kendall on the phone. “I just was blown away by her. This is just absurd. And Kourtney was like, ‘And Kendall agrees with me.'”

Once Kendall is on the line, Khloe grills her about just how much she and Kourtney were talking about her behind her back. For the record, Kendall says that they “weren’t talking that much s**t.”

That’s when Kim starts talking about how much of a freak Kourtney is. When Kendall tells Kim and Khloe that Kourtney is planning to ditch them for Christmas and instead, go out of town with her kids, the KUWTK sisters are stunned.

Khloe is upset about missing out on their family tradition and also not being able to see Kourtney’s three kids on the special day. Anyone who has followed Keeping Up With The Kardashians for any amount of time knows how much the Christmas season means to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Do you think it’s like, a cry for help? A cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” Kim asks.

Neither Kim or Khloe seems to know what to do about their sister’s potential absence. What they know for sure, though, is that they want Kourtney and her kids to be there for Christmas just like all the years prior.

