Kurt Busch teams up with Richard Rawlings for ’72 Pantera build to race Joey Logano on Fast N’ Loud

Richard Rawlings strikes a deal with 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch to build a 200mph ’72 Pantera on this week’s Fast N’ Loud — to race against fellow NASCAR champion Joey Logano.

The episode sees Busch make a surprise visit to Gas Monkey Garage, making quite the entry — in a helicopter! They then check out the white Pantera as Bush tells Rawlings and the crew: “These Panteras? I’ve always wanted to build one.”

When he suggests they team up for the project, Rawlings is quick to agree and says: “I’m down!” Busch says: “I think we can take this to the next level.”

But with such a big name involved, there’s one thing Rawlings cant’ do — and that’s screw it up!

Watch the sneak peek for this week’s Fast N’ Loud — titled Busch vs. Logano — below…

TONIGHT | 200 MPH PANTERA TONIGHT we're serving up a 200 mph Pantera, 'cause Kurt Busch says so. Posted by Fast N' Loud on Monday, November 13, 2017

Fast N’ Loud airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.