Kurt Busch takes on Joey Logano in epic race for Fast N’ Loud season finale

NASCAR stars Kurt Busch and Joey Logano face off in an epic showdown on the season finale of Fast N’ Loud.

The two-hour special sees the pair race against each other, with Busch in a ’72 Pantera custom built by Fast N’ Loud’s Richard Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage Team, and Logano in a Factory 5 Shelby Daytona.

Previews before the finale suggested the Gas Monkey crew were hoping to get around 550hp from their build, while Logano would only let slip that he was pushing “500-ish”.

You can see Logano’s incredible car — and the trepidation it puts in the Gas Monkey guys — in the clip below.

Meanwhile, in the following clip the Pantera gets ready for its trip to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina — where the showdown takes place.

Before the race, we also get an inside look at the racers’ personal garages, including Busch showing off his 2005 Ford GT.

Joey Logano’s collection isn’t to be sniffed at either.

Who will win? Rawlings knows who his money is on. As he says in the trailer below: “This could be anybody’s race. But it’s going to be Kurt’s…because we built it.”

But Logano says: “I can tell they’re nervous. I don’t blame them.”

The Fast N’ Loud two-hour season finale — The Race: Busch vs. Logano — starts tonight at 9/8c on Discovery.