Krystal Nielson on Bachelor in Paradise: Controversial star to find love in Mexico?

Krystal Nielson should ring a bell if you watched Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. While she was not in the top 5 of the contestants, she was a controversial star.

She even admits that she was controversial, as she told Arie straight up what she thought of it. It’s no secret that Arie appears to be a huge villain in the Bachelor world because of what he did to Becca Kufrin after the show aired, but it’s clear that Nielson wasn’t the one to hold back.

During her time on The Bachelor, she decided to call Arie a “needle d**k” because of the way he was treating the ladies. In other words, the guys on Bachelor in Paradise should be a bit worried if they have dishonest motives to get the girl they want.

Surely, Krystal Nielson will speak out and defend anyone she sees unfairly treated. But if you don’t remember too much about her, here are a few things to help you out.

Krystal Nielson seems rather proud of the fact that she was a controversial star. In fact, she’s gotten credit for speaking out and setting Arie straight, as he would later be called the worst Bachelor in history. Don’t be surprised if she brings up Arie tonight and gives herself credit for calling him out.

Krystal Nielson is also an Instagram sensation. She has been documenting a body transformation on social media, giving fans real updates on her health and her body.

Plus, she wrote a book called Total Body Guide and she really wants people to get involved and start transforming their body if they are unhappy with their look.

Any guy interested in Krystal needs to be a dog person. On Instagram, she reveals that her dog Chucky is her accountability partner when it comes to working out. Plus, Chucky appears to be a huge part of her life. No cat people, please.

Do you think Krystal Nielson will find love in Mexico after she called out Arie?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.