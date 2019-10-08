Krystal Kelly Murphy on Below Deck: Who is the investment banker from Fairfield, CT?

Krystal Kelly Murphy appeared on Below Deck in the last two episodes of Season 6. The Fairfield, Connecticut investment banker boarded the yacht with several girlfriends to celebrate her birthday.

Chief steward Kate Chastain assumed the ladies would be easy final guests that simply drank too much wine and wore caftans. She could not have been more wrong.

Krystal’s actions have made her an infamous guest on Below Deck. She was a pain from the get-go with her excessive drinking and crazy demands.

A fight with her friend Chelsea brought fans the first-ever guest blowout on Below Deck. The battle was small potatoes compared to Krystal falling asleep at dinner, wrapped in a blanket, and her friends leaving her there. Later, one pal came back to talk to Krystal and got punched in the face.

Eventually, the drunk woman emerged from her blanket cocoon and went to bed, waking up the next morning as if none of the crazy antics occurred. Kate deemed Krystal a “spoiled brat,” which she was the entire rest of the trip. She did nothing but complain and make ridiculous childlike demands.

There is no question that Krystal made quite the impression on the Below Deck crew and fans. It has to make one wonder what her family, friends, and colleagues thought of the episode.

Based on her LinkedIn Profile, Krystal has worked as an assistant vice president at HJ Sims Financial Services in Fairfield, Connecticut, for four years. There is no description under the job, so it is unclear exactly what she does for the company.

Before starting at HJ Sims, she worked at Enlivant, Alvarez & Marsal, and Searchlight Capital Partners. Krystal graduated from Cornell University in 2010.

Along with being on LinkedIn, Krystal is also on Instagram. However, her account is set to private. Only those she accepts can follow her.

Earlier this year, after the Season 6 finale, the rumor mill was buzzing that Krystal was dating former Below Deck star and deckhand Ross Inia. He skirted the question at the reunion show, leaving fans to believe they were an item. Days later, though, he used Instagram to squash any romantic speculation between the two.

Krystal Kelly Murphy will forever be known as the “spoiled brat” of Below Deck. The actions of her and her pals are some of the most horrendous and outlandish in the Bravo shows history.

What are your thoughts on Krystal?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.