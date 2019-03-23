Krypton Season 2 release date on Syfy, trailers, cast, plot and everything we know so far

23rd March 2019 10:33 AM ET

Krypton Season 2 is coming to Syfy in 2019! Syfy renewed the series for Season 2 back in May 2018, a day before the Season 1 finale aired. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger that left fans eagerly looking forward to Season 2 for the resolution.

With fans excitedly awaiting the news of the premiere date of the upcoming series and the return of Superman’s granddad to TV screens, we bring you everything you need to know about Krypton Season 2, including the expected release date, cast, trailers and plot.

This post will also be updated with additional information about the upcoming season ahead of the premiere date. So stay tuned.

Krypton Season 2 release date

Krypton Season 2 is expected to premiere in the spring or early summer of 2019 after Season 1 premiered in March 2018.

We will update this page when Syfy officially announces the release date for the upcoming season.

How many episodes will there be in Krypton Season 2?

Krypton Season 1 featured 10 episodes. Season 2 is expected to feature the same number of episodes.

Krypton Season 2 details

The series is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster for DC Comics. The comic book series is adapted for Syfy by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) who executive produces with Cameron Welsh and Damian Kindler.

Krypton Season 1 premiered on Syfy on March 21, 2018, and ended on May 23, 2018, a day after Syfy confirmed the series for Season 2. Krypton Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2019.

The companies involved in the production of Krypton are Phantom Four Films, DC Entertainment, and Warner Horizon Television. The series is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

Writer Luke Kalteux announced over Twitter on Sunday, March 3, 2019, that filming of Krypton Season 2 had ended.

Shooting on season 2 complete! Happy Wrap to my friends on set of @KryptonSYFY for the incredible, hard work! To #Krypton fans — get ready for something special. I promise s2 will at least be as exciting as this pinball game I saw in Belfast pic.twitter.com/bQdyz7Soz5 — Luke Kalteux (@LukeKalteux) March 3, 2019

The series has enjoyed a warm audience response. Season 1 averaged a rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic and 0.787 million viewers (Live+Same Day). It is currently Syfy’s top-rated show.

Krypton Season 2 trailer

Syfy released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 in May 2018.

Syfy also released a trailer at San Diego Comic Con in July 2018.

A trailer for Krypton Season 2 was released on March 20, 2019.

#Krypton kneels before Zod. Will you? The untold story of the DC multiverse continues. pic.twitter.com/RXnhcrU9sF — Krypton (@KryptonSYFY) March 20, 2019

Krypton Season 2 cast

Cameron Cuffe will return as Seg-El in Krypton Season 2, despite being sucked into the Phantom Zone with Brainiac (Blake Ritson) at the end of Season 1. Blake Ritson will also return as Brainiac.

Shaun Sipos returns as Adam Strange and Colin Salmon as General Dru-Zod.

The showrunners had announced in July 2018 that Nightwing and Flamebird will be introduced in Krypton Season 2.

Georgina Campbell will return as Lyta-Zod, Ann Ogbomo as Jayna-Zod, Wallis Day as Nyssa-Vex, and Aaron Pierre as Dev-Em.

Others are Hannah Waddingham as Jax-Ur, Rasmus Hardiker as Kem, and Ian McElhinney as Val-El.

Emmett Scanlan will join the cast of Krypton Season 2 as Lobo. Scanlan took to Instagram recently to share a photo of himself as Lobo.

Elliot Cowan may return as Daron-Vex.

Krypton Season 2: What the show is about

Krypton is set in the fictional planet of the same name about 200 years before the birth of Superman (Kal-El). The series follows Superman’s grandfather Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe) fighting for his family’s honor and to save his native planet Krypton from destruction.

Krypton Season 2 plot

The official synopsis for Krypton Season 2 reads:

Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

In the Season 1 finale, Seg (Cameron Cuffe) sends Brainiac into the Phantom Zone but is also sucked into it. Seg saves Kandor and Superman’s future, but Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) traps him in the Phantom Zone by destroying the console that has the controls that open the portals to the Phantom Zone.

Season 1 thus ends with Zod apparently having fulfilled his goal of setting up an alternative reality in which Superman does not exist. He takes charge of Kandor City after Seg-El is trapped into the Phantom Zone.

There will be a time jump of about five months between Seasons 1 and 2. Season 2 will start after Zod has taken over Krypton, according to Cuffe, in an interview with ComicBook. Seg will confront Dru-Zod in Krypton Season 2.