Kristine and Keith on Married at First Sight: Are they still together?

It’s the Married at First Sight Season 8 finale and three months prior to taping, all the couples got their chance to choose whether they wanted to stay together or get divorced.

It should have surprised absolutely no one that Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth chose to stay married.

Kristine and Keith have been one of the fan favorite couples on Season 8 of Married at First Sight and from day one, the two have seemed to be a nearly perfect match.

Of course, they had a few downs but their relationship has mostly been ups as Keith worked hard to make Kristine happy, even learning how to cook for her and being willing to take on tasks that he was never expected to do in his life.

In one brief moment, Kristine had viewers wondering if she’d choose divorce on Decision Day. After all, Kristine did have some hesitation about Keith because he’s still in school and she clearly makes more money than he does.

They also didn’t see eye-to-eye on when to have kids but it turns out that both of those issues were manageable and paled in comparison to issues that some of the other couples dealt with.

At the Married at First Sight Season 8 finale, Kevin Frazier asked each of the couples if they were still together and in Kristine and Keith’s case, they definitely are. The pair who still can’t keep kissing each other are clearly in love and even teased a big surprise for viewers.

While many thought that maybe Kristine and Keith were getting ready to announce a pregnancy, which is what happened for one couple last season, it turns out that they are still waiting for Keith to get through school or at least get close before they expand their family.

Instead, the cutest couple of MAFS Season 8 announced that they were purchasing a home together. That, in itself, is a huge step and a sign that the two are committed to each other and their marriage for years to come.

As far as snooping on Kristine and Keith’s social media, it’s still not possible. For the last few seasons of Married at First Sight, those taking part in the ultimate marriage experiment keep everything private until after the season ends.

Hopefully, that means their Facebook and Instagram accounts will be a little less private after tonight.

Married at First Sight Season 9 begins in June 2019 on Lifetime.