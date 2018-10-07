Kourtney Kardashian in Japan: KUWTK star claps back at Kim Kardashian for saying she looks like a clown

On the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we know that Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are in Japan. This is the infamous trip where Khloe was shamed for traveling so late in her pregnancy but on KUWTK, the bigger drama is the continued falling out between Kim and everyone else.

During the Japan trip, Kim worked hard to get photos taken while she wore many items from Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 7 collection. However, her sisters’ fashion choices were freaking her out and she was afraid it would ruin the vibe.

In the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians sneak peek, Kim took aim at Kourtney and Khloe. “So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f**king clowns,” Kim tells her sisters. “I’m not f**king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it’s Halloween,[don’t] dress up like a f**king Japanese geisha. Unless we’re at a geisha house.”

“I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan,” Kourtney shot back.

“Your outfit would’ve been great if you didn’t have f**king blue eyeshadow,” Kim said as KUWTK fans collectively remember the blue eyeshadow in one if Kim’s KKW Beauty collections that came out around the same time.

Kourtney wasn’t going to just lay there in her Geisha-esque bathroom and let Kim insult her. Instead, she took aim at her sister’s style too. Namely, those Yeezy bike shorts that Kim seems to love so much.

“You think I look like a clown? Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town,” Kourtney shot back at her sister again. Except this time, Kourtney didn’t say it to Kim’s face. Instead, she took that last shot at her sister via the KUWTK confessional.

It turns out that Kim just wants Kourtney and Khloe to act cool in Japan rather than play on the stereotypes of the country. After all, she thinks that people get made fun of when they try to dress up and go “Full Japan” while they are visiting.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9/8c on E!