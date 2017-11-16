Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Knightfall: See all the amazing pictures from History’s new Knights Templar series

16th November 2017 by
Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) bowed before his sword from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) bowed before his sword in Knightfall

History’s Knightfall is one of the most highly anticipated series of the year, and here are the pictures giving a glimpse of what’s to come.

Based on the incredible story of the Knights Templar, the new series takes place in the Middle Ages and starts after the fall of the city of Acre, the order’s last stronghold in the Holy Land, and the loss of the Holy Grail.

It then follows members of the powerful and wealthy organization as they try to track down the famous Cup of Christ after a clue comes to light about where it could be.

The group sent to find it are led by the courageous Templar Knight Landry, played in the series by Downton Abbey star Tom Cullen. Pádraic Delaney, who starred in The Tudors, plays Gawain — the Templar Order’s greatest swordsman before being crippled at Acre — while Spartacus star Simon Merrells plays the brave and loyal Tancrede.

Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

The Templars led by Landry launch themselves into battle

Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Landry atop a horse bearing the famous cross of the Knights Templar

Following the Siege of Acre, Knightfall then traces the Templar timeline up until their clash with King Philip IV of France which eventually led to their demise when scores were arrested and brutally tortured, with many later being burned at the stake.

The series aims to shine a light on the Templars like never before, including showing what kind of men they were and what they believed in.

Knightfall features Cullen’s fellow Downton Abbey star Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII, who was the Holy Leader of the Templar Knights and a stabilizing force in the chaos that was the Middle Ages.

The Crown star Ed Stoppard plays King Philip IV of France, with War and Peace star Olivia Ross as his wife Queen Joan of Navarre, Downton Abbey’s Julian Ovenden as his right-hand man William De Nogaret and DaVinci’s Demons star Sabrina Bartlett as the king and queen’s daughter Princess Isabella.

Feast your eyes on the pictures below, and prepare for battle!

Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Cullen as Landry in chainmail with Templar troops behind him

The Templars led by Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

The Templars led by Landry hold up their shields as protection

Templar Knight Tancrede (Simon Merrells) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Simon Merrells as the steadfast, brave and resolute knight Tancrede

L to R: Templar Knight Tancrede (Simon Merrells), Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) and Templar Knight Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Templar Knights Tancrede, Landry, and Pádraic Delaney Gawain

The Battle of Acre from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

A scene from the Battle of Acre, with which the series starts

The Knights Templar in prayer from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Members of the Knights Templar in prayer

The Order of The Knights Templar from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

A meeting of the Order of The Knights Templar, with the order’s cross on the floor

Templar Knight Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Templar Knight Gawain on the battlefield

The Templars at the Battle of Acre from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Members of the Templars at the Battle of Acre

The Templars at the Battle of Acre from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

The Templars on a boat with battlements behind them at the Battle of Acre

Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Cullen as the noble, courageous and headstrong Landry

Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Landry rides through the streets on horseback

Templar Knight, Landry, (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Landry, with his templar cross visible and his hand on his sword

L to R: William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) and King Philip IV of France (Ed Stoppard) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret, left, and Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France

Pope Boniface VIII of France (Jim Carter) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII of France is carried through the streets

Pope Boniface VIII of France (Jim Carter) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Pope Boniface VIII of France in a moment of contemplation

Pope Boniface VIII of France (Jim Carter) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Pope Boniface VIII of France greets townspeople with knights as protection

King Philip IV of France (Ed Stoppard) from Knightfall from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France in all his regalia

L to R: William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) and King Philip IV of France (Ed Stoppard) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall

The king speaks to his Machiavellian right-hand man William De Nogaret

Queen Joan of Navarre (Olivia Ross) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Olivia Ross as the king’s wife, Queen Joan of Navarre, who was powerful in her own right

Gawain and Tancrede kneel at an altar

L-R: Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) and Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

A bloodied Landry talks to Gawain, who was crippled at Acre

Pope Boniface VIII of France (Jim Carter) and Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Pope Boniface VIII of France and Sabrina Bartlett’s Princess Isabella

Pope Boniface VIII of France (Jim Carter) and Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Pope Boniface VIII of France speaks with Landry

Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) and William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Princess Isabella and William De Nogaret

Queen Joan of Navarre (Olivia Ross) and King Philip IV of France (Ed Stoppard) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Queen Joan of Navarre and King Philip IV of France

L to R: Queen Joan of Navarre (Olivia Ross), William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden), King Philip IV of France (Ed Stoppard) and Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) from HISTORY's New Drama Series Knightfall.

Queen Joan, William De Nogaret, King Philip IV of France, and Princess Isabella

Knightfall premieres Wednesday, December 6, at 10/9c on History.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages