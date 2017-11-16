Knightfall: See all the amazing pictures from History’s new Knights Templar series

History’s Knightfall is one of the most highly anticipated series of the year, and here are the pictures giving a glimpse of what’s to come.

Based on the incredible story of the Knights Templar, the new series takes place in the Middle Ages and starts after the fall of the city of Acre, the order’s last stronghold in the Holy Land, and the loss of the Holy Grail.

It then follows members of the powerful and wealthy organization as they try to track down the famous Cup of Christ after a clue comes to light about where it could be.

The group sent to find it are led by the courageous Templar Knight Landry, played in the series by Downton Abbey star Tom Cullen. Pádraic Delaney, who starred in The Tudors, plays Gawain — the Templar Order’s greatest swordsman before being crippled at Acre — while Spartacus star Simon Merrells plays the brave and loyal Tancrede.

Following the Siege of Acre, Knightfall then traces the Templar timeline up until their clash with King Philip IV of France which eventually led to their demise when scores were arrested and brutally tortured, with many later being burned at the stake.

The series aims to shine a light on the Templars like never before, including showing what kind of men they were and what they believed in.

Knightfall features Cullen’s fellow Downton Abbey star Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII, who was the Holy Leader of the Templar Knights and a stabilizing force in the chaos that was the Middle Ages.

The Crown star Ed Stoppard plays King Philip IV of France, with War and Peace star Olivia Ross as his wife Queen Joan of Navarre, Downton Abbey’s Julian Ovenden as his right-hand man William De Nogaret and DaVinci’s Demons star Sabrina Bartlett as the king and queen’s daughter Princess Isabella.

Feast your eyes on the pictures below, and prepare for battle!

Knightfall premieres Wednesday, December 6, at 10/9c on History.