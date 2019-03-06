Knightfall Season 2 release date: When does the period drama return to History Channel in 2019?

Fans of the historical fiction drama Knightfall were overjoyed when History Channel announced in August 2018 that the series had been renewed for Season 2 after a long delay that sparked speculation and rumors. Following the exciting news, fans have been eagerly looking forward to news of the upcoming season’s release date.

Here is everything we know about Knightfall Season 2, including release date, trailers, cast and plot.

Knightfall Season 2 release date

History Channel has confirmed that Knightfall Season 2 will premiere on Monday, March 25, at 10/9c.

Knightfall Season 2 trailer

History released the official trailer for Knightfall Season 2 on February 10, 2019.

A teaser trailer (see below) was released earlier on January 23, 2019, which features Mark Hamill as Talus and Tom Cullen as Sir Landry du Lauzon.

Knightfall Season 2 details

Knightfall is co-created by Don Handfield (The Founder, Touchback) and Richard Rayner (Crash Unit). The series follows the fictional Knights Templer leader Sir Landry du Lauzon and the search for the Holy Grail amid the turmoil of warfare and political intrigues during the Crusades in the Middle Ages.

The Knights Templar was a powerful and influential Catholic military order that fought to capture the Holy Land from the Muslims, protect Christian pilgrims and secure Christendom’s most precious relics.

Aaron Helbing (Spartacus, Halo 4, The Flash) serves as the showrunner for Knightfall Season 2, taking over from Dominic Minghella. Helbing is also executive producing with Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Barry Jossen, Scott Rosenberg, Don Handfield, Richard Rayner, Renner, Cyrus Voris, Ethan Reiff, and Rick Jacobson.

Knightfall was filmed in the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The production companies behind Knightfall Season 2 include Midnight Radio, A+E Studios, The Combine, Island Pictures, Motor, PAKT Media, and Stillking Films.

History renewed the series for an eight-episode Season 2 in August 2018. Knightfall Season 2 will premiere on March 25, 2019.

Knightfall Season 1 received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it earned an approval rating of 58 percent, based on 19 critical reviews, and on Metacritic, it earned a Metascore of 47/100 based on 12 reviews.

The show recorded satisfactory ratings. Season 1 ended on February 7, 2019, with an average rating of 0.24 (in the 18-46 demo) and 1.241 million viewers (Live+SameDay). With 25 million viewers in Live+7, the series ranked as the no. 3 new cable drama.

Knightfall is often compared with History Channel’s popular period drama Vikings (TV series 2013- ). The success of Vikings likely inspired History Channel to introduce Knightfall as another historical period drama series.

Knightfall Season 2 cast

Most of the main cast of Season 1 is expected to return for Knightfall Season 2.

Tom Cullen will return as the fictional Knights Templar leader Sir Landry du Lauzon, Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France, Julian Ovenden as William de Nogaret, and Pádraic Delaney as Gawain.

Mark Hamill (who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars) joins the cast of Knightfall Season 2. He will portray Talus, a Templar Knight and Crusader who was held captive in the Holy Land for 10 years. He trains new recruits to the Knights Templar order.

Tom Forbes (The Bastard) joins the cast of Knightfall Season 2 as Prince Louis, King Phillip’s violent and unstable son, who is heir to the throne.

Genevieve Gaunt (The Royals) portrays King Philip’s daughter Isabella, popularly known as the “she-wolf of France.”

Olivia Ross won’t return for Season 2, except if her character, Queen Joan of France and Navarre, is featured in flashbacks.

Knightfall Season 2 plot: What to expect

Fans can expect the conflict between King Philip and Landry to continue in Knightfall Season 2. After it is revealed that the Holy Grail is in France, Philip will try to obtain it and Landry will try to make sure he doesn’t.

King Philip killed his wife Joan by pushing his sword through her chest as she pleaded for Landry’s life. Landry then tried in vain to use the Holy Grail to save Joan’s life, but Joan eventually succumbed to her wounds.

Although the Holy Grail was unable to save Joan’s life, it apparently saved her unborn baby’s life, when Draper (Nasser Memarzia) delivered the infant through C-section.

But fans are speculating that the Holy Grail might not be the real one. This appears to be suggested when Templar Master Berenger (Peter O’Meara) examines the smashed relic and discovers a vial holding a list of names which he swallows.

However, Olivia Ross and Ed Stoppard explained in an interview with SYFY that the series will not give a definitive answer to the question whether the Holy Grail is the real Grail, but will let the audience decide what to believe. Similarly, the show leaves it to the audience to decide whether to believe the Grail actually saved the baby’s life.