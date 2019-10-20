Knife Aid on Shark Tank: Sharpening service brings the benefits of 21st century technology to an age-old craft

Knife Aid is a new and innovative service featuring tonight on Shark Tank that offers knife sharpening service via mail.

Knife Aid was founded by entrepreneurs Mikael Soderlindh (CEO), a branding professional, and Marc Lickfett (COO), an eCommerce professional. They started Knife Aid because they felt motivated to make a high-quality knife sharpening service available to everyone in the country. The service takes advantage of online ordering and a home delivery system to provide knife sharpening service to people, no matter where they live in the country.

Other members of the Knife Aid team include the team’s Master Knifesmith, Magnus Pettersson, a professional knife sharpener, who is also a well-known chef in the L.A. area.

Pettersson supervises a team of 14 experienced knife sharpeners.

Knife Aid describes their team of knife sharpeners as craftsmen providing the most professional and prompt knife sharpening service in the country. The service comes with a guarantee of satisfaction. Knife Aid’s knife sharpeners have decades of experience and skill. Their attention to detail, knowledge of the latest knife sharpening techniques, and use of the latest materials and technology make them the best choice for anyone wishing to give their blunt knives the sharpest edges possible.

The team ensures that every knife sent to them is hand-sharpened using air-cooled ceramic belts to get the best results possible. They also ensure that each knife is sharpened using a technique that is best suited to the type of knife.

They take care to get the right angle for different types of knives. For instance, knives, such as Western-style Japanese knives (such as Shun, Global, and Tojiro), require a different angle than German and other non-Japanese knives (Wusthof, Victorinox, and Cuisinart).

Knife Aid guarantees that they will help you restore the edges of your knives so that you “get your knives back sharper than the day you bought them.”

To use their service, you only need to go to their website and request a “free, insured and trackable Knife Aid envelope.” Your knife will be returned to you by mail within 5-9 days, depending on which part of the country in which you live.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

They claim on their website that they have sharpened more than 300,000 knives of different popular brands, including J.A. Henckels International, Victorinox, Wusthof, Chicago Cutlery, Kyocera, and others.