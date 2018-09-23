Kim Zolciak looks much different after 10-pound weight gain

Kim Zolciak hasn’t been on television for months, as Don’t Be Tardy wrapped in late December 2017. She also filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta last season, which wrapped up in April, so she hasn’t been on television since the Spring. As it turns out, Zolciak looks much different these days as she gears up for Don’t Be Tardy’s return to Bravo this fall.

She recently posted a photo with her husband, Kroy Biermann, outside of their house, and fans had to do a double take. Zolciak looked so different that some people didn’t even recognize her. The comments on her post revealed that some people actually thought Kroy was with another blonde woman.

But Kim is now revealing that she’s gained 10 pounds, and that could be why she looks so different. She didn’t go into detail about whether she planned to gain the weight or how she changed her lifestyle, but the weight looks good on her.

Kim also just had a breast reduction because she wanted to go down one cup size. Rather than being skinny with bigger breasts, she opted for a healthy frame with smaller and more natural breasts.

Bravo hasn’t announced what the new season will include, but it is possible that the recent breast reduction will be featured on the show. Back in November, Kim and Kroy Biermann were rumored to be trying for baby number seven, but Zolciak hasn’t announced a pregnancy. In addition, Kim shouldn’t be undergoing a breast reduction if she’s pregnant.

Don’t Be Tardy is expected to come back to Bravo this fall, but no premiere date has been announced.