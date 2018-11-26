Kim Kardashian’s sex tape confession: KUWTK star admits she was on ecstasy with Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape is the highest grossing of all time. Even though the x-rated home movie was released more than a decade ago, it’s still the gold standard in sex tapes, and as such many continue talking about the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s first claim to fame.

On the latest episode of KUWTK, even Kim herself talked about her sex tape — and what she revealed was shocking! Kim admitted that while filming with Ray J, she was on drugs.

It all went down during a conversation with Scott Disick, who is also known for partying hard over the years. While chatting with her almost brother-in-law, Kim admitted to using ecstasy at least twice in her life.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married …,” Kim confessed. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

While Kim claims that bad things happen when she is on drugs, it couldn’t have been all that bad, could it?

After all, she was married to Damon Thomas for more than four years. It’s also worth noting that as recently as 2015, it was reported that Kim raked in $4.5 million from that infamous sex tape and some even credit the footage for her fame.

